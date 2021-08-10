New Joburg mayor to announce committee members on Wednesday

Siyanda Ndlovu

The new mayor of the City of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo will on Wednesday announce his mayoral committee members and hold a swearing-in ceremony the same day.

Matongo was elected mayor after the passing of Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications earlier this year.

He was elected uncontested, receiving more than 260 council votes on Tuesday.

On the same day, the City of Johannesburg announced that Matongo will announce his MMCs on Wednesday.

“The City of Johannesburg’s Executive Mayor, Councillor Jolidee Matongo and the new Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMC), will be sworn-in tomorrow, Wednesday 11 August 2021 at 10 am. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Joburg Theatre, Lesedi room,” reads the statement.

Speaking at a media briefing after his election, Matongo said there would be no major changes coming with his administration.

He said that he would continue with the plans of Makhubo’s executive team, where he served as the city’s member of the mayoral committee for finance.

“I’m sure you want us to say something new and I don’t think it would be fair for us to say this is the new thing because we are in the middle of a financial year already,” Matongo said.

With the local government elections set for October or latest February, Matongo said that there was no need for changes.

“If there’s anything new, that can only be done in an adjustment budget. If we get the elections to be postponed, we can do an adjustment budget and also adjust our plans at the end of January,” Matongo said.

“It’s important to indicate upfront that we only have three months, if not six months, to go into the term. So there is no confusion about what needs to be done because IDPs [integrated development plans] of the city have been adopted and approved by council in May of this year.”

“The budget has been allocated, R73.3 billion, to ensure that the plans that are contained in the IDP including the service delivery implementation plan are implemented,” he explained.