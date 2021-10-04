Government

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
4 Oct 2021
7:52 am

Another SA mayor dies in car crash

Citizen Reporter

The mayor of Naledi local municipality in the North West, Neo Schalk, passed away on Sunday.

Naledi local municipality mayor Neo Schalk, who died in a car crash on Sunday. Picture: Twitter/@TourismNW

Another South African mayor has died from a fatal car accident, just weeks after the crash that claim the life of City of Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo

The latest victim, Naledi local municipality mayor Neo Schalk, passed away on Sunday. 

He was involved in a head-on collision on Sunday morning, North West community safety and transport management MEC Sello Lehari’s spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi confirmed to SAfm News

ALSO READ: Jolidee Matongo’s wife: This is a bitter pill to swallow

The crash occurred on the N14 just outside Vryburg.

Both Schalk and the driver of the other car died at the scene. 

Matongo was mayor of the City of Johannesburg for just one month before he died in a car crash in September. He was travelling home from ANC local election campaign activities in Soweto when the accident occurred. 

Matongo has since been replaced by ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer Mpho Moerane

In August, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga was involved in a car accident that injured him and killed two others. He had to undergo surgery for internal bleeding. 

ALSO READ: Recovering NMB mayor Nqaba Bhanga sheds light on recent car crash

Bhanga said after the crash doctors, told him he was lucky to be alive. 

He said he was responding to a serious medical condition when the crash occurred. 

This is after it was speculated that the mayor may not have been in a fit state to drive himself after celebrating his 44th birthday the same night the accident happened.

‘The city is poorer without him’: Tributes pour in for Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo

