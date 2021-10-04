Another SA mayor dies in car crash

Citizen Reporter

Another South African mayor has died from a fatal car accident, just weeks after the crash that claim the life of City of Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo.

The latest victim, Naledi local municipality mayor Neo Schalk, passed away on Sunday.

He was involved in a head-on collision on Sunday morning, North West community safety and transport management MEC Sello Lehari’s spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi confirmed to SAfm News.

The crash occurred on the N14 just outside Vryburg.

Both Schalk and the driver of the other car died at the scene.

Matongo was mayor of the City of Johannesburg for just one month before he died in a car crash in September. He was travelling home from ANC local election campaign activities in Soweto when the accident occurred.

Matongo has since been replaced by ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer Mpho Moerane.

In August, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga was involved in a car accident that injured him and killed two others. He had to undergo surgery for internal bleeding.

Bhanga said after the crash doctors, told him he was lucky to be alive.

He said he was responding to a serious medical condition when the crash occurred.

This is after it was speculated that the mayor may not have been in a fit state to drive himself after celebrating his 44th birthday the same night the accident happened.