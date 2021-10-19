Government

News | South Africa | Government

Narissa Subramoney
Copy rewriter
1 minute read
19 Oct 2021
11:27 am

16 suburbs plunged into darkness by Robertsham substation fire

Narissa Subramoney

The City of Johannesburg has not ruled out sabotage as the cause of the blaze.

An investigation is underway into what caused the fire at Robertsham substation, just outside the Johannesburg CBD, on Monday night.

A team of forensic investigators arrived at the station on Tuesday morning and combed the scene for clues that would help to identify the cause of the fire.

The following areas have been affected and are without power.

  • Robertsham
  • Booysens
  • Booysens Reserve 
  • Crown Gardens 
  • Ridgeway 
  • Mondeor 
  • Gillview 
  • Glenada 
  • Ophirton 
  • Evans Park
  • Ormonde
  • Winchester Hills
  • Southdale
  • Aeroton
  • Nasrec
  • Chrisville
Robertsham substation fire, 15 areas affected
Robertsham substation fire. Pictures: Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane.

While the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, authorities are not ruling out sabotage.

Firefighters worked well into Monday night to extinguish the blaze.

The City of Johannesburg said two transformers were destroyed in the blaze.

“Mop-up operations are underway at Robertsham substation as teams assess the damage caused by the fire. Several suburbs south of Johannesburg will remain off until repairs and replacement work is complete,” said the city.

Engineering operations director Isaac Rampedi arrived at the site on Tuesday morning and he’s overseeing the mop-up operations and leading City Power’s recovery plan.

NOW WATCH: Parts of Joburg south plunged into darkness after substation catches fire

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

GOVERNMENT

Public Protector probing 'dodgy' Midrand complex
5 days ago
5 days ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Orlando East sporting grounds to be refurbished
7 days ago
7 days ago

TECHNOLOGY

Pothole Patrol: Joburg gets digital solution to shoddy roads with new app
7 days ago
7 days ago

NEWS

Tourism minister extends her condolences over Jozini houseboat fire
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

GOVERNMENT

Public Protector probing 'dodgy' Midrand complex
5 days ago
5 days ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Orlando East sporting grounds to be refurbished
7 days ago
7 days ago

TECHNOLOGY

Pothole Patrol: Joburg gets digital solution to shoddy roads with new app
7 days ago
7 days ago

NEWS

Tourism minister extends her condolences over Jozini houseboat fire
1 week ago
1 week ago