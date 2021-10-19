16 suburbs plunged into darkness by Robertsham substation fire

Narissa Subramoney

An investigation is underway into what caused the fire at Robertsham substation, just outside the Johannesburg CBD, on Monday night.

A team of forensic investigators arrived at the station on Tuesday morning and combed the scene for clues that would help to identify the cause of the fire.

The following areas have been affected and are without power.

Robertsham

Booysens

Booysens Reserve

Crown Gardens

Ridgeway

Mondeor

Gillview

Glenada

Ophirton

Evans Park

Ormonde

Winchester Hills

Southdale

Aeroton

Nasrec

Chrisville

Robertsham substation fire. Pictures: Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane.

While the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, authorities are not ruling out sabotage.

Firefighters worked well into Monday night to extinguish the blaze.

The City of Johannesburg said two transformers were destroyed in the blaze.

“Mop-up operations are underway at Robertsham substation as teams assess the damage caused by the fire. Several suburbs south of Johannesburg will remain off until repairs and replacement work is complete,” said the city.

Emergency services is attending to a fire at Robertsham Substation in the south.

The fire started earlier this evening, cause unknown.

Currently two main transformers are gutted with fire fighters battling the blaze. Several areas in the South are in darkness. pic.twitter.com/hzg54rPHn2— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 18, 2021

Engineering operations director Isaac Rampedi arrived at the site on Tuesday morning and he’s overseeing the mop-up operations and leading City Power’s recovery plan.

Group Executive: Engineering Operations Isaac Rampedi briefs the Executive Mayor @mphomoerane as he arrives to #Robertsham substation to oversee oversee mop up operations and City Power's recovery plans currently underway. pic.twitter.com/CC3kca68Ki— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 19, 2021

