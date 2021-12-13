DA’s Mpho Phalatse announces City of Joburg mayoral committee

Molefe Seeletsa

New City of Johannesburg mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA) member Mpho Phalatse on Monday announced her mayoral committee members (MMC).

Last month, the DA regained control of Johannesburg, with the help of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA.

As a result, Phalatse was elected as the new executive mayor of the City, after she beat African National Congress (ANC) mayoral candidate Mpho Moerane with 144 votes.

The ANC also lost the Ekurhuleni municipality after the DA’s Tania Campbell was elected executive mayor.

During a media briefing on Monday, Phalatse announced her mayoral committee – consisting of members from Herrman Mashaba’s ActionSA party – in which she indicated that the DA achieved a majority coalition government rather than a minority.

“I’m happy to announce that today we have managed to come to a point where we now have a majority coalition government in Johannesburg and that we will be having 10 MMCs in office,” she said.

Phalatse said the multi-party coalition will represent 136 seats (50% plus one) in the City’s council.

“It took long to get to this point [because] we tried to be as inclusive as we possibly could. This was an investment into the stability and growth of the city… we know what has happened in the past five years.

“We decided that we want to include as many parties as possible, and we got to 10 parties giving us a number of 136 [seats] which is a majority government as we know,” Phalatse explained.

She pointed out that the parties that did not get MMC positions would be accommodated within the 17 chairperson positions.

The coalition agreement would be made public soon.

Here is the new Joburg mayoral committee:

Finance – Julie Suddaby / (DA)

Health and Social Development – Franco De Lange / Freedom Front Plus (FF+)

Transport – Funzela Ngobeni / (ActionSA)

Housing – Mlungisi Mabaso / Inkatha Freedom Party / (IFP)

Economic Development – Nkuli Mbundu / (ActionSA)

Group Corporate and Shared Services – Leah Knott / (DA)

Public Safety – David Thembe / (ActionSA)

Development Planning – Belinda Echeozonjoku / (DA)

Environment and Infrastructure Service Delivery – Michael Sun / (DA)

Community Development – Ronald Winston Harris / African Christian Democratic Party / (ACDP)

The mayor further said she was aware of present challenges, but that she was confident the MMC was more than capable to deal with the task ahead, and will get things done.

“While success will not be achieved overnight, we know that Mayor Phalatse and her team are more than capable of turning things around and restoring the shine to the City of Gold.”

