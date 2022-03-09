Search on for next IEC chairperson as Glen Mashinini’s term ends

Thapelo Lekabe

The search is on for the next chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa, as the seven year-term of the current chair Glen Mashinini comes to an end in April.

An interview panel chaired by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday issued a shortlist of 12 candidates to be interviewed next month for the position of the IEC chairperson.

The panel, which comprises the Public Protector and chairpersons of the Commission for Gender Equality and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), was established in terms of section 6 of the Electoral Commission Act, to assist President Cyril Ramaphosa and Parliament in appointing the next IEC chair.

Mashinini was appointed to the top post in April 2015 by former president Jacob Zuma for a seven-year term, and his term is expected to end on 16 April 2022.

Last month, the Office of the Chief Justice called for nominations of interested persons to fill Mashinini’s vacancy.

The closing date for the public to submit nominations was set for 18 February, but was later extended to 25 February 2022.

On Monday, the interview panel met and compiled a shortlist of 12 candidates to be interviewed at its sitting on 1 April 2022.

The shortlisted candidates are:

1. Justice Bekebeke

2. Advocate Geraldene Carol Chaplog-Louw

3. Edward Nkhangweleni Lambani

4. Nalini Maharaj

5. Keitumetsi Stella Mahlangu

6. Princess Mangoma

7. Vuma Glenton Mashinini

8. Dr Sithembile Nombali Mbete

9. Bongiwe Mbomvu

10. Sediko Daniel Rakolote

11. Mfundo Wiseman Thango

12. Gladwyn Martin White

The public has until 22 March to comment on the suitability, qualifications and experience of the candidates.

“All comments and inquiries should be addressed to Ms Yvonne van Niekerk on yvanniekerk@iudiciarv.org.za or alternatively to Ms Kutlwano Moretlwe on KMoretlwe@iudiciarv.org.za. Tel no: (010) 493 2652,” the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement.

The office said the candidates would be notified of the exact time and venue for the interviews in due course.

Parliamentary process

According to section 6 of the Electoral Commission Act, once the panel concludes its interviews, it must submit a list of no fewer than eight recommended names to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs.

After deliberations by MPs, the committee would then present its recommendation to the National Assembly for a vote on who to recommend for the position of IEC chairperson.

A majority is required to carry the vote before the recommendation can be sent to Ramaphosa for the appointment.

Conduct of commissioners

The commissioners of the IEC, consisting of five members, are required to serve impartially and independently and to perform their functions in good faith and without fear, favour or prejudice.

Whoever is appointed as the next IEC chair will be required to serve in a full-time capacity, meaning that they cannot, during their term, be eligible for appointment or nomination to any political office or have conflicting interests that would compromise their independence.

