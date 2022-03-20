Parliament threatens to dissolve embattled Mangaung metro

Getrude Makhafola

The repeated lack of preparation for briefings by Free State’s Mangaung metro has angered MPs, who threatened to invoke their powers and dissolve the embattled municipality.

Parliament’s committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Sunday lambasted Mangaung for undermining its work by coming to a meeting unprepared, forcing MPs to postpone the sitting to next week.

The continued deterioration of the Mangaung, with concerns about political infighting and divisions paralised the city even further, said the committee’s chair China Dodovu.

“Furthermore, the committee is concerned that despite the fact that council is only four months old the challenges persist leading to fears that the municipality might collapse. The unfortunate consequence of the utter disrespect is the lack of service delivery to the people of Mangaung who expect quality services.”

ALSO READ: ANC’s irregular cadre deployment costs broke Mangaung Metro millions

The committee met with the metro officials and their provincial counterparts on Friday to get an update following the province invoked Section 139 (5) to intervene.

Section 139 (5) of the Constitution allows for a municipality to be placed under administration when it cannot fulfil its obligations, such as the delivery of services.

The committee, said Dodovu, was empowered to dissolve the metro.

“The committee reminds the leadership of the city that the Constitution empowers the committee and the National Council of Provinces with the authority to approve the dissolution of the municipality.

“The committee is of the considered view that it will not accept the further deterioration of the municipality and will invoke its powers if no improvement is seen.”

Mangaung leadership was expected to table a comprehensive report on progress in, among others, improving the functionality of the council, expenditure trends and revenue collection, the establishment of metro police in the city, delivery of infrastructure projects and its relations with the labour unions.

Dodovu further said: “It is utterly unacceptable that despite postponement earlier to give the municipality space to prepare a comprehensive report on progress made, the municipality decided to come to the meeting unprepared and without a report. The City of Mangaung has shown explicit disrespect for the committee and Parliament.”

Disgruntled employees at the metro blocked entrances to the municipal building and parked vehicles at entry points, forbidding anyone to enter or leave the offices two weeks ago.

READ MORE: Mangaung municipality fails to pay salaries

City officials were locked in for several hours.

The workers reportedly said they had not received salaries for February and were paid in half in January.

Earlier this month, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Mangaung requested that municipal manager Mzingizi Nkungwana to investigate the conduct of senior managers, including Nkungwana’s predecessor Tankiso Mea.

The party claimed that Mea resigned after a report from independent investigators revealed that he should have been charged with serious misconduct.

“Those that also need to be investigated include the senior managers of Solid Waste and Fleet Management, Mr Sello More, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Sabata Mofokeng, the Manager of Corporate Services, Mr David Nkaiseng, as well as the Engineering and Infrastructure Manager, Mr Mlondolozi Ndlovu,” said councillor Dirk Kotze.

Mangaung, led by Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana, is marred by water shortages and poor service delivery.