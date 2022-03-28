Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
28 Mar 2022
5:00 am
Government

Building of community hall in Limpopo marred by controversy

Alex Japho Matlala

The first two sites the municipality paid for were unsuitable, so it was forced to buy a third

Image for illustration purposes: iStock
The Maruleng local municipality in Limpopo has paid more than R1 million for three sites for a community hall in Sekororo, outside Hoedspruit. The construction of the hall was meant to start in 2020, but for the last two years the process has been marred by controversy. Two sites it paid for were unsuitable, so the municipality was forced to buy a third, bringing the total cost to more than R1 million. The construction of the hall on the third site is currently underway. The amount of money spent and the fact that the hall has not yet been built...

