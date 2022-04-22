Premier Winde announces overhaul of departments in Cabinet reshuffle

Citizen Reporter

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Friday announced changes to his Cabinet following the resignation of Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

Schäfer announced on Thursday she would be bowing out of public life after 20 years in politics.

She is expected to vacate office from 15 May 2022 after she accepted a job offer in the legal sector in the UK.

Schäfer was the Western Cape’s education MEC for the last eight years.

Changes to provincial Cabinet

At a press conference on Friday, Winde announced the appointment of Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier as the new education MEC in the DA-run province.

The premier also established dedicated departments for infrastructure and mobility, including filling a vacancy in the Department of Community Safety that was headed by Albert Fritz before he was fired in March over sexual misconduct allegations.

The changes to the Western Cape Cabinet are as follows:

Human Settlements MEC, Tertuis Simmers, was appointed MEC of the new Department of Infrastructure.

Transport and Public Works MEC, Daylin Mitchell, was appointed MEC of the new Department of Mobility.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier, was appointed MEC of Education from 15 May.

DA chief whip in the Western Cape legislature, Mireille Wenger, will be appointed MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities from 15 May.

DA MPL Reagan Allen was appointed MEC of Community Safety and Police Oversight.

Simmers, who was the MEC of Human Settlements since 2019, was appointed to lead the Department of Infrastructure.

The department was expected to be in place by the start of the next financial year.

“It will consist of the Department of Human Settlements, and components of the Department of Transport and Public Works, including our road programmes and our public works portfolio,” Winde said.

Winde also announced he would create a violence prevention unit in the newly named Department of Health and Wellness. The Department of Community Safety and Police Oversight would also prioritise police oversight.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

