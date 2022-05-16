Sipho Mabena
16 May 2022
Government

Transnet averts jet fuel crisis at OR Tambo, but no clear skies ahead just yet

Sipho Mabena

Fuel volumes at OR Tambo International are currently at 17.8 million litres, while consumption is at 2.6 million litres per day.

A British Airways Boeing 747 taxis at sunrise on June 7, 2010 at O.R. Tambo international airport in Johannesburg. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI
Transnet’s emergency jet fuel supply plan has ostensibly averted a crisis at the OR Tambo international airport, but aviation experts believe the supply will remain unstable for at least another month. The damage to Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) rail infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal following the destructive storms and resultant floods has impacted jet fuel supplies to the country's largest airport. Airlines were reportedly spending a whopping R1.5 million to divert each flight either to Durban or as far as Namibia for refuelling due to shortage of jet fuel at one of the busiest airports in Africa. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/3094226/jet-fuel-shortage-interventions-put-in-place-to-stop-cancellation-of-flights-says-acsa/ Thousands affected This situation...

