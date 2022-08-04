EFF Calls for Bain & Co to be banned in South Africa

Faizel Patel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say it is embarrassing that South Africa continues to do business with Bain & Company while the consultancy firm is being banned by the United Kingdom for the damages done to SA.

The UK government has taken action against the global management consulting firm from public contracts.

The three-year ban is due to Bain’s role in facilitating state capture at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) during former President Jacob Zuma’s administration.

It follows a campaign by South African-born anti-apartheid activist and UK MP, Lord Peter Hain.

The EFF says whistle-blowers had for some time been exerting pressure on the UK government to terminate business ties with Bain.

The red berets maintain its view that the private sector, particularly international consultancy firms, are the key drivers of corruption in this country and in the continent.

“State officials do not bribe themselves; they are seduced and fall for the crumbs that these private companies afford them.”

The EFF says while it welcomes the ban against Bain & Company, no action has been taken by any of the entities tasked with investigating and prosecuting crimes in South Africa against Bain and other corrupt companies.

The EFF says Bain & Company’s corrupt activities in this country are only the tip of the iceberg because the private sector continues to dictate policies and programmes to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration while looting billions of rand under the pretence of providing support to his government.

“More disgustingly, South Africa has not banned this company, even though these crimes were committed against its people. We call on the National Treasury to take bold steps against all the companies involved in state capture, past and present.”

The EFF has also called for swift prosecutions of these companies adding that leaving leaders of companies such as Bain, Steinhoff and others untouched renders the fight against corruption in this country meaningless.

