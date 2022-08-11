Government’s zama zama plan lacking, making scapegoats of foreigners

South Africa's zama zama and illegal mining problem will only end through a proper plan with a multifaceted approach instead of more reactive action from government. This is according to University of Free State economics Professor Philip Burger, following Thursday's ministerial briefing on illegal mining by Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Police Minister Bheki Cele, and Home Affairs Director-General Tommy Makhode. The briefing came after several police special units descended upon Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, following the gang rape of eight women and the robbery of their film crew during a music video shoot at West Village. Also Read:...

At least 84 suspects were arrested in a crime swoop. Cele said 14 of them have since been linked to the gang rape.

Describing illegal mining as a “war on the economy” that costs the state at least R42 billion in 2019 alone, Mantashe told the MPs that his department worked from a R140 million annual budget to deal with derelict and ownerless mines in the country.

“The R140 million includes work in the closing of asbestos mines. Last year, we closed 40 mine holes and three asbestos mines.”

Over the past three years, 134 holes were closed in the Witwatersrand area, he said, further estimating that closing all disused shafts would take at least 17 years.

“The West Rand alone, 42 holes were closed in that period. In terms of our statistics, 26 holes are outstanding. At the rate we’re going, it’s going to take us 17 to close all known holes.”

‘Illegal immigrants made scapegoats’

Burger asserted that the task of stopping illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, should not be the responsibility of the national government only.

He said police, the SA Revenue Services (Sars), and the Department of Home Affairs should all work hand-in-hand with anti-crime lobby groups, municipalities, and communities, and come up with a plan to stop the criminal syndicates from all fronts.

He said government needed a scapegoat, which is what has led to illegal immigrants being blamed solely for illegal mining.

“It is not only illegal immigrants, there are South Africans who do that as well… There are illegal operations where trucks and excavators are used to mine illegally, that needs to be shut down as well. The perpetuation of xenophobic sentiments by ministers is not necessary.

“The zama zama guy who comes out from underground will only make a few Rands from his efforts. The kingpins are the syndicates who make millions of Rands from our stolen wealth. This will not end unless the whole value chain is crashed.”

‘Soldiers not needed, police are capable’

Providing an update on police operations, Cele said although the Kagiso township community in Krugersdorp wanted members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed, the request was “premature.”

“Mohlakeng and West Village have not called for soldiers. We believe it will be premature. The police with their level of capability, together with metro police officers and private security companies are handling this.”

Cele said there was “nothing to worry about” regarding police capabilities.

“We are in constant contact with the defence ministry monitoring this. It’s unfortunate there was noise on soldiers … that was never sanctioned on ministerial level or the at the presidency. It has created confusion about an SANDF standby. There is no such a thing. There’s nothing to panic about police, they are handling this.”

According to the minister, the only police task team dealing with illegal mining was formed in 2019 in the Free State. The team concentrated on the Welkom area, which has also been marred by illegal mining activities and brazen syndicates for years.

However, said Cele, deploying police units in areas such as the West Rand was not a permanent solution, and these would soon be pulled out when the shafts are shut down.

“We are short of manpower. Most of our officers and resources have now been shifted into fighting zama zamas. As Minister Mantashe said, there’s work continuing to close and rehabilitate the old mines.

“This will help in that in the medium-term, will be able to withdraw personnel and send them to crime prevention activities. We think this cannot be a permanent occurrence where we unleash officers [to these areas].”

