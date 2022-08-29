PODCAST: Emfuleni mayor Sipho Radebe discusses service delivery challenges in his municipality

Stephen Tau

Service delivery remains a headache for many South Africans who are either complaining about lack of adequate water, electricity shortages and potholes among other things.

Emfuleni municipality, based in the south of Johannesburg, has for years been dominating news headlines, and in many instances, for all the wrong reasons.

The municipality in question has been under administration for some time now with little progress made in terms of improving service delivery.

Emfuleni is led by the African National Congress (ANC) through a coalition agreement.

Senior Digital Reporter for The Citizen, Stephen Tau, spoke to Emfuleni’s mayor Sipho Radebe about the real state of the municipality.

Listen here:

Among the challenges faced by the embattled municipality in recent years included poor revenue collection, debt to power utility Eskom, as well as Rand Water.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent visit to the Sedibeng District Municipality during his Presidential Imbizo was met with mixed reaction with some locals describing the Imbizo as just another electioneering exercise ahead of the much-anticipated 2024 general election.

