100km of water piping replaced across Joburg

Johannesburg Water is exceeding targets of replacing the city’s ageing sewage and water piping infrastructure.

The aim was to replace 26km of water piping and 15km of sewage piping in the final quarter of the 2022/23 financial year.

An overachievement of targets has seen 70km of sewage piping and just over 100km of water piping replaced from May to July – 385% and 467% more than the goals previously set.

This has provided 3 000 more Johannesburg households with basic water services, and has secured a 12% decrease in sewage blockages.

“It is evidence that Joburg Water is making serious progress in replacing aged water infrastructure in Johannesburg as we have promised to our residents,” MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department Michael Sun said.

Sun said some water pipes across the City are more than 100 years old.

Although targets are encouraging, more work needed to be done.

“We take full cognisance that there is still much work to be done to fix Johannesburg, we will continue to work with Joburg Water to ensure progress continues to be made.”

Road repairs

Some road reinstatements have also taken place over the past few months, in an attempt to quell the backlog of almost 1 400 minor repairs.

More than 2 600 potholes were filled in July and August.

Joburg Water is also working with the Johannesburg Roads Agency to address 21 sinkholes identified over the past few months.

Sun said repairs are to be completed by the end of 2022.

“We want to assure residents that we will not rest until Joburg is fixed and will ensure Joburg Water keeps to its promises. Joburgers deserve no less.”

