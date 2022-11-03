Gauteng government pays R180k a month to rent school it sold for R600k

Calculation show that by the end of the rental period in 2026, tax payers would have coughed up at least R32 million for the school.
Phoenix High School’s School Governing Body (SGB) has approached AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit for irregularities in the sale of state-owned land and possibly outright corruption. Despite all this evidence presented to the GDE, under the stewardship of its former MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, the school remains in a precarious situation and nothing has been done to investigate potentially serious crimes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda