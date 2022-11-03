Sipho Mabena
Gauteng government pays R180k a month to rent school it sold for R600k

Calculation show that by the end of the rental period in 2026, tax payers would have coughed up at least R32 million for the school.

Phoenix High - AfriForum
Phoenix High School’s School Governing Body (SGB) has approached AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit for irregularities in the sale of state-owned land and possibly outright corruption. Despite all this evidence presented to the GDE, under the stewardship of its former MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, the school remains in a precarious situation and nothing has been done to investigate potentially serious crimes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The Gauteng government has people scratching their heads, following a bizarre property deal involving a plot of land and the school built on it being sold off in 2006, and the province's education department then paying dearly to rent it from the new owners. The property on Beethoven Street in Duncanville, Vereeniging, in the Vaal is home to Phoenix High School Vereeniging, a former Afrikaans-medium, public, no-fee school, which caters to a vulnerable community. Calculations reveal that the rental income, at the termination period of January 2026, would have earned the company at least R32 million from the provincial education...

