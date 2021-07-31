Hein Kaiser
What you need to know about psoriasis

Psoriasis is not contagious, just immensely uncomfortable for the individual who suffers from it. It is also vastly different from eczema.

Not many people talk about psoriasis. Even its name suggests that it is an ugly condition that often makes the estimated two million South Africans who suffer from it nauseously depressed. Psoriasis is the consequence of an immune system not working properly, replacing skin cells as often as every couple of days, instead of around a month, resulting in inflammation and plaque, or scaly patches, on the body. Scientists estimate up to 10% of the world’s population could get it, but only 2-3% ever do. It is genetic, inherited and is triggered by various environmental factors. “If one parent has...

