Shiluvana Frail Care Centre on the brink of collapse

Narissa Subramoney

The Shiluvana Frail Care Centre in Limpopo is struggling to provide essential services to its elderly patients. The DA’s social development department in Limpopo conducted an oversight visit to the facility and said the situation bears the hallmarks of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

DA spokesperson on Social Development Katlego Phala said the facility is home to 160 patients.

“They are severely understaffed, and crucial posts are not being filled.”

Shiluvana needs two occupational therapists, a physiotherapist, a nurse and a physiotherapist assistant.

Shiluvana Frail Care Centre

Patient care non-existent

85 patients need mental health care assistance

54 patients have intellectual disabilities.

57 wheelchair-bound

77 of them need help bathing, dressing, feeding and using the toilet.

Lack of services

“There is a constant lack of water due to poor municipal services and boreholes that have dried up,” said Phala. The centre reported the problems to the Limpopo department of social development, but nothing has been done.

They are now forced to buy water daily and warm it up for patients using an electric hot water urn.

Wheelchair unfriendly

Showers and ablution facilities are inaccessible primarily to wheelchair patients. There are no rails in the showers, baths or toilets.

Contractual Impasse

The Limpopo health and social development departments are at an impasse over its contract, which expires in October.

“The responsibility for Shiluvana Frail Care Centre and its patients must be addressed urgently before the contract expires and patients are neglected,” said Phala.

The Limpopo health department passed the buck, saying the matter needs to be resolved by the provinces social development department.

The Citizen has reached out to the Limpopo Social Department for comment and will update with new developments.

NOW READ: Life Esidimeni: New information to be presented following NPA investigations