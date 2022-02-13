Another round of cancer vaccination for girls kicks off in Gauteng

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng Department of Health campaign to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer will get underway on Monday.

The Human Papillomavirus Vaccination (HPV), that was first launched by government in 2014, also protects against other cancers including mouth, throat, anal and genital cancers.

The campaign targets girls aged nine and older. The vaccine will only be given to girls whose parents and guardians have signed a consent form, said the department.

“Parents, caregivers and legal guardians who have not yet signed the consent form are reminded to do so in order to

ensure that their children do not miss out on the HPV vaccination drive.

“A consent form that is signed at the beginning of the year is valid for the whole year. This consent form will also be used for routine health assessments as part of the Integrated School Health Programme.”

ALSO READ: City of Johannesburg to vaccinate young girls against HPV

The schools health programme includes the provision of health education, oral assessments and catch-up immunisations, among others. The department said the consent forms would not be used for Covid-19 vaccination programme.

One can contract HPV by having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has the virus. It is most commonly spread during vaginal or anal sex. HPV can be passed on even when an infected person shows no signs or symptoms of the virus.

There are more than 100 types of the papillomavirus and about 40 types are sexually transmitted through genital contact. Two types are considered to be high risk in South Africa.

High-risk types of the virus are estimated to cause 70% of cervical cancers, 50% of vaginal and vulva cancers, and 20% of head and neck cancers.

NOW READ: Vaccine could virtually eliminate cervical cancer: study