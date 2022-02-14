Francisco Plaza Muñoz
14 Feb 2022
Health

Cancer care gap still needs work, but progress should be celebrated

Cancer requires a national strategy as its sustained demands on a healthcare system need through the line interventions.

Cancer has been at the forefront of medical research for decades, and science has been in a relentless pursuit to improve the quality of care and disease management for patients. Picture: iStock
Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, according to the World Health Organisation. It’s a disease, or collective of diseases, that has been at the forefront of medical research for decades, and science has been in a relentless pursuit to improve the quality of care and disease management for patients while simultaneously seeking cures. We have all been impacted by cancer in one shape or another. World Cancer Day this month was an appropriate time to recommit to the process. To seek solutions for a disease that must become more manageable...

