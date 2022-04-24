Mpumalanga’s infamous KwaMhlanga hospital operating for months without X-ray machines

Mpumalanga province’s KwaMhlanga hospital has allegedly been operating without an X-ray machine for over a month, with patients being ferried to another hospital over 60km away in order to get scans. Patients at the provincial hospital, about 70km northeast of Pretoria, have been told that the X-ray machine has broken down and the damaged part could only be sourced abroad. On Thursday, patients with their limbs in casts and some in wheelchairs and on crutches, who need X-rays to assess their recovery, were sorted into groups to be transported to Mametlhake, about 65Km away. “It is a really frustrating situation...

Mpumalanga province’s KwaMhlanga hospital has allegedly been operating without an X-ray machine for over a month, with patients being ferried to another hospital over 60km away in order to get scans.

Patients at the provincial hospital, about 70km northeast of Pretoria, have been told that the X-ray machine has broken down and the damaged part could only be sourced abroad.

On Thursday, patients with their limbs in casts and some in wheelchairs and on crutches, who need X-rays to assess their recovery, were sorted into groups to be transported to Mametlhake, about 65Km away.

“It is a really frustrating situation and it has been two months now. In the case of casualties it is even worse because a doctor cannot do anything until they have X-rays of a patient,” a member of the nursing staff who asked not be named said.

She said Mametlhake hospital also has only one X-ray machine, and that it took the whole day to get all their x-rays taken before the drive back to KwaMhlanga.

Jabu Ndala, who broke his right leg during soccer practice, said he has been to Mametlhake hospital twice since he fractured his limb three weeks ago.

“A nursing sister explained how their machine was not working because of a damaged part only found abroad. So she politely explained the situation to us and how it affected their work. We know their predicament and so we have to be a bit more patient with them,” he said.

Ndala said the impact of the absence of the X-ray machine at the hospital was that patients spend the whole day on a check-up that could take a few hours.

Mpumalanga provincial department of health spokesperson Chris Nobela is yet to respond to request for comment.

This latest crisis comes as the hospital is working hard to shake-off its infamous reputation as one of the worst hospitals and being nicknamed “hlala kwabafileyo” or stay with the dead, due to complaints of negligence, poor staff attitude, and lack of medication as well as equipment.

Public hearings organised by the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) between November 2017 and February 2018 heard how patients’ files were often misplaced at the hospital, leading to delays in waiting times, diagnosis, and treatment of patients.

According to a report issued by TAC after the hearings, staff often treated patients terribly due to stress, exhaustion, and burnout as a result of the malfunction in the health system including lack of time, tools, equipment or medicines.

But speaking to patients queuing for health services this week painted a picture of an improved facility and service.

The TAC had recommended, among other interventions, urgent filling of vacancies, better staff support, and that all staff wear name tags, and the complaints register must be visible and accessible to patients.

Several patients spoke highly of the improved service at the facility, saying their complaints no longer fell on deaf ears.

“A lot has changed and the staff is more polite and treat people with dignity. Even if you wait for way too long, at least you are treated like a human being,” epilepsy patient Grace Motha said.

