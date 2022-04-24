Sipho Mabena
24 Apr 2022
Health

Mpumalanga’s infamous KwaMhlanga hospital operating for months without X-ray machines

The machine has been working on shaking off its poor reputation, but is now at the mercy of a part that can only be sourced abroad.

Mpumalanga province’s KwaMhlanga hospital has allegedly been operating without an X-ray machine for over a month, with patients being ferried to another hospital over 60km away in order to get scans. Patients at the provincial hospital, about 70km northeast of Pretoria, have been told that the X-ray machine has broken down and the damaged part could only be sourced abroad. On Thursday, patients with their limbs in casts and some in wheelchairs and on crutches, who need X-rays to assess their recovery, were sorted into groups to be transported to Mametlhake, about 65Km away. “It is a really frustrating situation...

