Home Affairs assists over 100 000 pupils in three months: here’s how to apply for your ID

The departments of Home Affairs and Basic Education deployed mobile units to 1 625 school nationwide to assist young people in rural areas.

The Home Affairs mobile units give children and their parents at 1 625 schools an opportunity to access services without incurring the cost of travel and lengthy wait times. Picture: Carlos Muchave/The Citizen

The Department of Home Affairs is on a drive to assist young people get their IDs.

In partnership with the Department of Basic Education, mobile units have scoured the nation’s schools to provide DHA services.

The programme is an extension of a mobile unit capability that has existed since at least 2020.

81,833 applications still pending

In the first three months of the 2024/25 financial year, 37 214 school children have been delivered their IDs and other home affairs-specific documentation.

Additionally, 81 833 children and 44 619 adults have been assisted with their documentation and are awaiting delivery.

The mobile units give children and their parents at 1 625 schools an opportunity to access services without incurring the cost of travel and lengthy wait times.

The initiative focused on the nation’s rural areas, with Limpopo benefitting the most with 8 765 pupils assisted between April and June.

Mobile units in the Eastern Cape registered 5 763 pupils, while departments in Kwazulu-Natal assisted 3 799.

“Our goal remains the complete digital transformation and automation of all DHA processes to make it more secure and convenient to obtain civic documentation,” stated DHA Minister Leon Schreiber.

“This project is a good example of our commitment to continuously improve our use of the tools currently at our disposal to deliver dignity, even as we work at speed to bring about the digital transformation,” he said.

How to apply for a South African ID

Applications for IDs are submitted on a BI-9 form completed in black ink, accompanied by a certified copy of the applicant’s birth certificate and two colour ID photos.

Naturalised citizens or permanent residence holders must attach their naturalisation certificate, permanent residency certificate, exemption certificate and the BI-1620 form.

The re-issuing of IDs for spouses who have changed surnames or those who have lost or had their ID stolen can be done using the BI-9 form with a marriage certificate and relevant affidavit.

Temporary Identification Certificates can be obtained at any DHA office and will be done so using fingerprint verification.