President Ramaphosa to sign Bela bill into law on Friday. Here’s why it is so controversial

The Presidency has announced a signing ceremony at the Union Building scheduled for Friday to make the Bela Bill official.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his intention to sign the Bela Bill into law.

The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill has been a source of debate within sections of society who believe the Bill gives government excessive powers over the futures of children and their parents.

The Presidency states the Bill will “strengthen governance” and “account for developments in the education landscape” since the signing of 1996 and 1998 pieces of legislation that it will alter.

Ceremonial signing this week

President Ramaphosa stated that he will hold a public signing of the Bill at a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Friday.

Some of the more contentious amendments include a public school needing to submit a language policy for approval to the government, with the relevant departments able to instruct a school to adopt more than one language of instruction.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Still got that pen, Ramaphosa? – Parliament passes controversial BELA Bill

Initiation practises will be prohibited and schools must also compile codes of conduct that consider the inclusivity and diversity of cultures and other social needs.

Members of a governing body will be required to declare all possible conflicts of interest and departments may dissolve a governing body should they find reasonable grounds.

Additionally, Grade R will become the new compulsory school-starting age, with penalties applicable for parents and guardians who do not comply.

DA and FF Plus object

As well as objecting to the language and admissions powers granted to the department, Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) stated that enforcing this Bill will create “needless uncertainty and disputes about clearly established rights.”

FF Plus chief spokesperson for Basic Education Wynand Boshoff said the bill undermined homeschooling and online learning.

“The fact that the bill makes no mention of electronic education systems whatsoever makes it outdated before it has been promulgated,” stated Boshoff.

GNU under threat

The FF Plus said they would use their Government of National Unity (GNU) position to urgently scramble for a better solution.

ALSO READ: GNU: Bid to discourage negative social media comments

The Democratic Alliance (DA) went a step further by saying the President’s announcement jeopardises the GNU.

The DA has asked Ramaphosa to send the bill back to parliament and party leader John Steenhuisen stated that should the president proceed, it would be against the “letter and spirit of the joint statement of intent”.

Steenhuisen has called for a meeting with the president, stating, “The DA regards this issue in the most serious light, and I will convey to the president the destructive implications it holds for the future of the GNU.”