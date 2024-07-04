Home Affairs visa extensions: Which applicants get temporary concession?

The move aims to safeguard visa applicants from being unfairly declared undesirable.

The extensions will help address a backlog of applications. Picture: Supplied/ The Witness

One of the first acts of new Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has been to give visa applicants a reprieve.

Schreiber extended the temporary concession for foreigners awaiting the outcome of their visa, waiver and appeal applications.

Home Affairs claims the move is aimed at addressing a backlog of applications and not prejudicing the applicants due to the expected delays.

Protection for lawful contributors to SA

Home Affairs considers itself a vital economic enabler, and the move may set the tone for the new administration.

“[This decision] signals the minister’s commitment to improving the visa system to make South Africa a more attractive destination for international investment, tourism and job creation. [It] serves as a signal of intent to reinvigorate the Department of Home Affairs,” stated the department on 4 July.

“In order to build confidence in this new approach, Schreiber further commits to avoid a repeat of the current situation that has seen the previous concession expire prior to the extension being announced,” the department added.

The new concession will only apply to foreigners who have been legally allowed entry into the country.

Applicants who have submitted their applications via VFS Global and who can show a verified receipt from the VFS Global tracking system will also be accommodated.

Visa holders awaiting a decision on their waiver applications have been given an extention until 31 December 2024. These visa holders will be allowed to travel unreistricted up to, and including, the expiry date.

Long-term visa holders, such as business, study, relative’s and work visas will have their permits extended until 31 December.

Extensions for negative outcomes

Applicants appealing a negative decisions on any of the above visas will also have their paperwork extended until the end of the year.

These applicants must produce a copy of the rejection letter and receipt of the appeal application to leave or re-enter South Africa.

However, short term visa holders (90 days or less) must arrange to leave South Africa within 90 calendar days of their visas expiration or risk being declared undesirable.