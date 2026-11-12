Here’s how many police officers remained on duty after being criminally charged

Over R100 million was spent paying the salaries of police officers facing criminal charges.

Hundreds of police officers have continued to go about their duties despite facing criminal charges.

Additionally, hundreds of police officers of various ranks had received millions in combined pay while facing disciplinary proceedings.

In a recent written parliamentary question, the police minister was asked specifically about officers facing charges relating to corruption, drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, protection of criminal syndicates, or defeating the ends of justice.

The response showed that two types of charges were common among officers accused of being caught up in organised crime: 118 were charged with corruption and 59 with defeating the ends of justice.

Of the 118 charged, 32 were convicted of corruption and 11 of defeating the ends of justice.

The figures covered the period between 1 April 2025 and 31 August 2026.

Accused officers still received salaries

The minister also revealed that 767 SA Police Service (Saps) members had been criminally charged with various crimes, with 629 facing disciplinary procedures during those 15 months.

At least 60 of the 629 were placed on precautionary suspension, and 19 resigned before disciplinary matters were brought against them.

Another 61 were found guilty at the conclusion of their disciplinary hearings, resulting in the dismissal of 36 officers and the sanctioning and retention of 25 others.

However, hundreds remained deployed and on the payroll while facing either internal or criminal sanction.

“A total of 427 Saps members remained on active duty and continued to receive remuneration while disciplinary proceedings were pending.

“A total amount of R115.5 million was paid during the period 1 April 2025 to 31 August 2026 to the 767 Saps members who were criminally charged during that period,” the response reads.

‘Indications of unexplained wealth’

Police conduct has been under greater scrutiny since KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi lifted the lid on corruption in his July 2025 press conference.

The written response stated that, as part of the Saps reset agenda, a higher degree of financial analysis was being done on police members.

“Vetting, transparency and internal accountability, mandatory re-vetting and lifestyle audits of senior managers are being conducted by the State Security Agency.

“All Lieutenant Generals have undergone re-vetting, and the process is being extended to Major Generals and progressively implemented across the remaining phases,” the ministry stated.

Throughout police ranks, officers were also being subjected to lifestyle reviews, investigations, and audits to determine whether their expenses matched their income.

“Where anomalies or unexplained discrepancies are identified, lifestyle investigations are conducted to determine whether there are indications of unexplained wealth, undisclosed interests, conflicts of interest, fraud, corruption, or other unethical conduct.

“Where necessary, lifestyle audits are conducted to quantify financial losses or damages arising from confirmed misconduct,” the response stated.