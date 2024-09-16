How to use water sparingly amidst water outages in Atteridgeville

'The supplying reservoir is empty. The city’s technicians are combing through the network to obtain an alternative healthy supply.'

As spring arrives, the City of Tshwane urges residents and businesses to maintain their water conservation efforts.

The city on Sunday said it is experiencing high water consumption in Atteridgeville and surrounding areas and this has caused water outages in the distribution zone.

“The reservoir that supplies water in Atteridgeville and immediate areas has significantly dropped to an alarming and concerning state,” said the city in a statement.

Through a statement, the city urges residents to exercise restraint as the water pumped to the storage facility is consumed at a faster rate than what the system can supply.

“Currently, the supplying reservoir is empty. The city’s technicians are combing through the network to obtain an alternative healthy supply,” it said.

He explained that the summer season increases water consumption, which puts a strain on the water supply system.

“Water conservation means using our limited water supply wisely and making every effort to conserve it.”

How to use water sparingly

Residents in the supply areas are urged by the city to adopt water conservation habits.

Do not water or irrigate gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 06:00 and 18:00.

Do not wash vehicles with hosepipes.

Do not fill swimming pools.

Install a low-flow shower head and tap aerators where possible.

Use a dual-flush toilet cistern.

Plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden.

Use a broom instead of a hosepipe when cleaning driveways or patios.

Collect rainwater to reuse in the garden or wash the car.

Cover the swimming pool to reduce water evaporation.

Take a short shower rather than a bath.

Close a running tap while brushing your teeth or shaving.

Regularly check toilets and taps for leaks.

The public can contribute to water conservation by adhering to water-saving habits.

“The City apologises to the affected customers for the inconvenience caused,” it concluded.

