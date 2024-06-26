Human Rights Commission probes mining activities in Limpopo

SAHRC inquiry in Limpopo scrutinises mining's impact on human rights, focusing on environmental and socioeconomic concerns.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Limpopo is conducting an inquiry into the impact of mining activities on human rights in communities.

SAHRC said the aim of the inquiry was to address the continuous complaints of human rights violations related to mining activities, with a particular emphasis on environmental and socioeconomic rights.

“Over the years, we have continuously received and investigated complaints of human rights violations due to mining activities with environmental rights and socioeconomic rights being the most allegedly violated,” said SAHRC Limpopo provincial manager Victor Mavhidula.

“The hearing, which is underway at the Park Inn by Radisson in Polokwane, takes place until tomorrow.”

Mavhidula said in the mining sector, the socioeconomic rights of communities were strongly protected through the requirement to have and comply with social and labour plans.

Inquiry investigates alleged violations

He said the inquiry aims to investigate further on a systemic level to establish the following:

• The extent of the human rights violations due to mining activities;

• Causes of the violations experienced by the communities;

• Whether the mining houses are responsible for the violations;

• Whether the regulatory bodies, oversight departments, and other relevant institutions, are efficiently carrying out their mandates to ensure that no human rights are violated; and

• The systemic nature of the violations set out above.

He said mining companies, complainants, relevant government departments, municipalities and other relevant institutions have been identified to appear and give evidence.

Mavhidula added that the outcome of the inquiry is expected to facilitate the formulation of findings and recommendations towards achieving redress for human rights concerns.

Villagers in Limpopo previously faced several challenges allegedly caused by mining activities near their villages.

Limpopo mining activist David Moselakgomo – who led a fight against the mines whose blasting was damaging houses in Mogalakwena – has welcomed the inquiry, but accused the SAHRC of not being transparent.

“Initially, the commission failed us because they came into our area and established a committee that was aimed at addressing our grievances, but they never involved us.

“Even today, we don’t know where that committee ended up. Let’s hope this time around they will do better. Another thing we are facing is that most of the mining-affected communities do not benefit from the extracted minerals on their land.”

Meanwhile, a research report released by Amnesty International in 2022 into three mines in the Sekhukhune area .showed that “the mining-affected communities continue to bear the greatest burdens of mining – from losing farmland to facing environmental harm – often without seeing the benefits”.