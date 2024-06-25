ANC supports appointment of sacked official as Limpopo Treasury MEC

The ANC backs Premier Ramathuba's decision to appoint Kgabo Mahoai, previously fired from Dirco, as Limpopo Treasury MEC.

The ANC is backing new Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba in her decision to appoint a sacked senior civil servant to the critical post of MEC of Treasury.

Kgabo Mahoai was fired as director-general of the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) in 2021 after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of cross negligence, gross dereliction of duty, a breach of legal obligation and irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The charges related to an “unsuccessful project to purchase a piece of land in New York for purposes of constructing premises to accommodate the South African permanent mission to the United Nations and New York consulate”, Dirco said at the time.

Reports said R118 million had been squandered in the process.

ANC supports decision

“We fully support the decision of premier Ramathuba to appoint Kgabo Mahoai as the province’s new MEC for Treasury,” said ANC Limpopo provincial executive committee spokesperson Mathole Machaka.

ALSO READ: Ramathuba appoints Kgabo Mahoai despite his bad track record

“The premier’s decision is only sound and rational. Comrade Mahoai is a very seasoned cadre of the movement, with rich experience in the public service sector. He is a well-qualified academically – something our friends in the media fraternity chose to ignore.”

The Limpopo government also said it didn’t see anything wrong with his appointment.

Spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said the provincial government had noted what it called “a labour relations matter” between Mahoai and Dirco and said he was challenging his dismissal through arbitration and then the Labour Court.

He added that Ramathuba was convinced that since Mahoai had not been charged for corruption, or criminally charged on the matter, there was nothing in law that prevents his appointment to the executive council.

No regulation that requires MECs be vetted

“There is no regulation or law that requires members of executive councils to be vetted,” said Ramakuela.

ALSO READ: Is Limpopo money safe with Mahoai?

“However, organisations that recommend them to the provincial legislature would follow certain process to validate and recommend candidates.

“The premier used her prerogative to invite members to serve on the executive council. She believes Mr Mahoai possesses skills and expertise that would propel the province to a better position.”

Dirco, however, maintained that, as far as it was concerned, “the matter is closed”, because Mahoai had lost his case at arbitration.

Mahoai will be in charge of a provincial budget of R83 billion for the current financial year.