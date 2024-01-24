ICJ yet to hand down judgment in SA Gaza genocide case against Israel

South Africa filed an urgent case and hauled Israel to the Peace Palace in The Hague on a charge of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The SA delegation at the Hague ready to take on Israel in the Gaza genocide case. Photos: Justice Ministry

As Israel continues its bombing of Gaza, the Justice Ministry said it has not received any communique on when the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hand down its ruling on the genocide case against Israel.

“South Africa expects the ICJ to rule this Friday on whether it will grant emergency measures to stop the war in Gaza,” News24 reported on Wednesday, citing two sources close to the matter.

Judgment

However, Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said South Africa is yet to hear from the Peace Palace in The Hague regarding the judgment in the matter.

“We do not have an official communication from the court as to when the judgment will be delivered. As soon there is an official court communication from the court an update will be issued.”

Arguments

During its oral arguments, South Africa’s top legal minds asked the World Court to issue several orders, including for Israel to “immediately suspend” its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

Israel dismissed the genocide allegations arguing South Africa presented a “profoundly distorted factual and legal picture” of claims of genocide being committed against Palestinians in Gaza and has weaponised the term genocide.

Emergency measures

South African advocate Adila Hassim said the ICJ doesn’t need to come to a final view on genocide, but must find there has been breaches to some of the Genocide Convention.

“Nothing will stop the suffering except an order from this court.”

This means the court in the initial ruling may not deal with the main question of whether Israel is committing genocide, but rather look at possible emergency measures to stop the attacks by Israel on Palestinians.

