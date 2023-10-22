‘Influential countries like US have a duty and responsibility to support peace between Israel and Palestine’ – Ramaphosa

The conflict has left thousands of people dead, most of them Palestinians as Israel besieged Gaza, launching wave after wave of air strikes

As the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for more action from the international community in reviving the peace process.

The president concluded his working visit to Egypt with pleas to the international community to do more in enabling the revival of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Ramaphosa attended the Cairo Summit for Peace at the invitation of Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

International responsibility

Ramaphosa said said more energy and focus must be directed at supporting the resumption of the peace process.

“Influential countries like the United States of America, have a duty and a responsibility to support processes that will deliver a long lasting and durable peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, Ramaphosa said.

“The international community cannot afford to squander the opportunity that has been presented by the current conflict to decisively push for a two state solution. There is unanimity across the globe that peace is viable when a free and independent state of Palestine exists alongside a secure state of Israel.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘South Africans can relate to what is happening to Palestinians’ – Ramaphosa

Warring parties

Ramaphosa decried the escalation of the conflict by those arming either of the warring parties and called on state actors to immediately stop the provision of weapons as it undermines the promise of peace.

“The fighting must end. Israel must stop its siege and shelling of Gaza. Hamas must stop launching rockets into Israel. Hostages must be returned. We must discourage any action that fuels this conflict and threatens to engulf the entire region. Humanitarian corridors must be opened to alleviate human suffering,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa expressed his gratitude to Sisi for convening the summit, marking it as the beginning of many efforts that will rally the Israelis and Palestinians and the world behind a concerted attempt aimed at finding peace in the Middle East.

The conflict has left thousands of people dead, most of them Palestinians as Israel besieged Gaza, launching wave after wave of air strikes, enforcing a blockade and deploying tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for an expected ground assault.

ALSO READ: ‘Gaza hospital strike constitutes war crime’ – Cabinet