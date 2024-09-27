Israel airstrikes ‘fully-fledged war’ against Lebanon, says ambassador to SA

Israel has brushed aside global calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah and continues a fierce bombing campaign that’s killed hundreds in Lebanon

Smoke billows from a site targeted by Israeli shelling in the southern Lebanese village of Zaita. Picture: Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP

Lebanese ambassador to South Africa Kabalan Frangieh said they are extremely worried about Israel’s escalation of attacks in Lebanon.

It comes as Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later on Friday.

Israel has launched waves of deadly airstrikes on Lebanon since Monday killing over 650 people and forcing thousands to flee their homes.

‘Israel’s aggression’

Frangieh told 702, that Israel’s aggression towards Lebanon is concerning.

“We are really very, very worried about the type of escalation. If you watched last week, what’s been happening, lots of civilians are dead, the casualties of this war really, few Hezbollah probably were hit.

“In reality, what we are seeing is a fully-fledged war against civilians, women and children. We have around 60 children and 80 women who have died and there are among more injured,” Frangieh said.

Frangieh claims Israel is not targeting Hezbollah.

“The types of strikes Israel is having all over the country does not show that it’s targeting Hezbollah. For us, Israel is targeting Lebanon in a fully-fledged war against the whole country. They are targeting 60% of the territories of Lebanon. Some villages are completely destroyed, families destroyed, it’s looking like Gaza.”

Netanyahu rejects ceasefire

Frangieh said Israel rejected a push by allies for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu’s expected address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

The White House expressed frustration at the rejection, saying the truce proposal had taken “a lot of care and effort”.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said later it was “a mistake” for Netanyahu to refuse a ceasefire and that he would have to take “responsibility” for a regional escalation.

Speaking in Canada where he met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who also backed the ceasefire – Macron noted that the ceasefire plan had been prepared with Netanyahu himself.

Arms to Israel

General Herzi Halevi, the Israeli army’s chief of staff has told soldiers in Northern Israel the airstrike on Lebanon will continue with the aim of destroying Hezbollah’s infrastructure and possibly preparing for a ground offensive.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States will continue to back Israel as Tel Aviv secures a new $8.7bn military assistance package from Washington, dismissing “red lines” for its assaults on Gaza and Lebanon.

