It’s make or break for Tshwane’s water crisis

City of Tshwane partners with water department to address capital's water crisis through budget allocations.

The Rooiwal Water Care Works in Hammanskraal, on 8 June 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Budgets have been allocated and deals signed between the City of Tshwane and the department of water and sanitation to turn around the water crisis in the capital.

“We have been facing significant water challenges which have negatively affected some of our residents for a long period,” said city manager Johann Mettler.

“Some of these challenges can be linked to ageing infrastructure and maintenance challenges and required a collaborative effort between the city and key stakeholders, such as the department.”

The memorandum of understanding signed by Mettler and Dr Risimati Mathye, the department’s deputy director-general for water and sanitation, will jointly address Tshwane’s challenges, such as the Hennops River pollution, Rooiwal wastewater treatment works and inadequate human resources.

As a strategic partner, the department will not only to be involved as a regulator, but also collaborate on issues such as leveraging its technical and financial resources, Mettler said.

Key areas of collaboration will include water resource planning and infrastructure solutions, in line with the city’s climate action plan; infrastructure planning and development; capacity building, including secondment of staff between the parties; education and awareness campaigns; and exploring alternative water and sanitation technologies.

Mathye described the collaboration as “significant”. “The department has always intended working with all municipalities to achieve sustainable development goals, particularly goal 6: to realise clean water and decent sanitation provision to communities.”

The city’s MMC of finance, Jacqui Uys, said R536 million would be allocated for the 2024-25 financial year towards the city’s water.

A total of R150 million was allocated for the upgrade of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant; R39.5 million for replacing wornout water pipes; and R11 million to refurbish and upgrade the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant, with an additional R4 million to purchase new pumps for the current plant.