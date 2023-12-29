Joburg residents planning to bring in new year with fireworks urged to do so responsibly

Fireworks are permitted to be ignited between 11pm on new year’s eve until 1am on new year’s day.

New Year’s Eve is traditionally marked by fireworks lighting up the night sky as people across the globe ring in the new year. Photo: iStock

With just two days left before 2024 kicks in, Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) has pleaded with those planning on ushering in the new year when the clock strikes midnight on Sunday to do so responsibly when using fireworks.

Precautions

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said residents must take precautions when setting off fire crackers.

“As residents of the City of Johannesburg get ready to see out the year 2023 with a bang, Joburg EMS would like to warn residents to use Fireworks with care, every year accidents happen injuring children, adults and animals when fireworks are misused and abused.

“When it comes to setting off fireworks, we have bylaws which are supposed to be followed to ensure safety,” Mulaudzi said.

Fireworks bylaws

Mulaudzi said fireworks are permitted to be ignited between 11pm on new year’s eve until 1am on new year’s day.

“Fireworks can’t be used next to explosives factory, petrol depot or petrol station, inside a building or public place, old age home or hospital. Young children are not allowed to ignite fireworks.

“City of Joburg EMS/JMPD will continue to conduct bylaws compliance operations throughout the City of Johannesburg to ensure compliance targeting all the wholesalers, distributors and resellers and those who are found not to be compliant with the City’s fire service bylaws will be issued with fines,” Mulaudzi said.

V&A Waterfront

Meanwhile, The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town will go ahead with its planned New Year’s Eve fireworks display after successfully appealing a City of Cape Town decision to withdraw a noise exemption permit for the event.

The permit was withdrawn last week due to a “number of objections” the City had received.

“Our appeal to keep our noise exemption permit has been successful, which means the display will go ahead as planned for New Year’s Eve unless a court says otherwise,” V&A Waterfront said.

“We’ve taken everyone into consideration, including residents, tenants, and visitors to the Waterfront. So, we’ll be having a fireworks display at midnight and it will only last for five minutes,” it said.

