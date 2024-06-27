Joburg Water acknowledges struggles as taps run dry

Johannesburg Water acknowledged the struggles, stating that most systems are operating at low capacity or are completely empty.

The maintenance in Joburg will end in July. Picture: iStock

Johannesburg residents are struggling with water shortages as the Rand Water maintenance work, which began on Saturday, faces unforeseen challenges.

Despite assurances, the situation remains dire, with many areas experiencing dry taps.

The maintenance set to end on 29 July is already sending residents in the city over the edge.

Dry taps and residential water complaints

In correspondence seen by The Citizen one of the councillors affected by the delays in maintenance expressed frustration about the matter.

“It seems the distribution network is compromised, and water trickles to zero by the time it reaches our areas,” said the councillor.

Furthermore, the councillor told her ward’s residents to brace themselves for even more days without water due to no straightforward communication from the water utility.

“We can only hope that the maintenance work finishes soon, and the system restores. Johannesburg Water cannot provide an estimated time for completion, so we’re hoping for the best. Please store up if possible and reduce consumption where you can,” the councillor added.

Towers and reservoirs pump little to no water

While maintenance work at the Zwartkopjes Pump Station is complete, systems like the Crown Gardens Reservoir and Tower, Eagles Nest Reservoir, Aeroton Reservoir and Tower, and Brixton Reservoir are among those still struggling, with some areas receiving alternative water supply arrangements.

Work is ongoing at the Eikenhof Pump Station, which was operating at 67% capacity at the time of communication, while the Soweto systems are experiencing low levels, with Doornkop West and Protea Glen reservoirs experiencing poor pressure or no water.

The Commando System, Crosby Pump Station, and Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs are also impacted, with no water expected in some supply zones.

Furthermore, Randburg and Roodepoort systems are largely empty due to a lack of incoming supply, with alternative water supply being provided.

Linden 1 and 2, Kensington B, Blairgowrie, Quellerina, Waterval and Florida North have no incoming water supply.

Whereas Boschkop, Cosmo City, Honeydew, and Randpark Ridge reservoirs are low, but supplying normally.

The Horizon tower in Roodepoort is pumping at low levels, however water supply is normal.

Helderkruin Reservoir and Tower, Constantia Tower, and Witpoortjie Reservoir and Tower are part of the areas affected by zero water supply.

Moreover, Lenasia systems are low, resulting in low water pressure or no water supply.

Daleside pump station has completed its maintenance, however, it still pumps at low levels.

“The following reservoirs are recovering and supplying low: Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Lawley.”

Residents are urged to reduce consumption and store water if possible. Maintenance is scheduled to conclude on 29 July.