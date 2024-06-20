Tshwane water woes continue as city works on plan

Hammanskraal farmer Theunis Vogel said they were still dealing with a court case after water tankers were stopped in their area.

Some residents from rural and informal areas are still waiting for water while the City of Tshwane sorts out its plan of action to turn around its water woes.

This week, the city announced it has cancelled a water tank tender after picking up red flags during the tender process.

MMC for finance Jacqui Uys said the city cancelled the tender before the award to prevent any possible corruption.

“This comes as a result of newly implemented corruptiondetection mechanisms in supply chain processes, which flagged that there was a leak of valuation documentation and a possible compromise in the tender-specifications,” she said.

Uys said the tender specifications will be reworked and the tender readvertised.

“This reflects the city’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of accountability, integrity and fairness in operations,” she said.

Tender ‘won’t affect supply’

Uys said the tender would not affect the current supply of water tankers.

“It does highlight the harsh reality that water is used by some to enrich themselves. The city’s political leadership is committed to stopping the exploitation of vulnerable and poor residents,” she said.

Uys said the city has decided to spend 30% of the funds allocated to water tanker provision in the 2024-25 financial year to explore sustainable, long-term solutions for the supply of water to informal areas.

Hammanskraal farmer Theunis Vogel said they were still dealing with a court case after water tankers were stopped in their area over the 2022-23 budget.

He said it was ruled that a committee had to be established to determine the plots’ and farms’ needs in the area, in which 69 plots shared eight water tankers.

Vogel added boreholes in 84 plots were polluted due to the state of the water in the Apies River and the wetlands.

“The boreholes and Apies River are completely unsuitable for humans and animals – and even unsuitable for agricultural purposes to irrigate with. We cannot grow any vegetables or certain crops due to the condition of Rooiwal sewage works,” he said.

“About 16 plots have now been without water for more than a year and have to draw water from water points.”

Vogel said he was hoping for good news in a follow-up meeting this week to discuss Rooiwal and the water issues in the area. Vastfontein farmer Detlef Juntersonke said while there were still some residents waiting to be placed on the list to get water from tankers, life went on.

He said residents used borehole water to bathe and for their animals, but still had to buy water for consumption.