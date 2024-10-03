Joburg Zoo offers free access in October: Here’s who qualifies

The offer does not include planned events at the Joburg Zoo, such as Zoo Trot, and is only valid for entrance to the zoo on weekdays.

October is a month when we recognise the value and contributions of a vital segment of our society. But what does this month mean for those who have spent decades shaping our communities?

As the world grapples with the challenges of an ageing population, South Africa is no exception.

This demographic shift necessitates a reevaluation of how we care for and engage with our seniors.

This October, the Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) is taking a significant step in honouring South Africa’s senior citizens.

International Day of Older Persons

According to JCPZ Spokesperson, Jenny Moodley, in recognition of the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons, on 1 October, Johannesburg Zoo is offering free access for all pensioners throughout the month.

“Pensioners and retirement homes are encouraged to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to enjoy a day of exploration, education, and connection with the Johannesburg Zoo’s most rare and extraordinary species,” said Moodley.

She added that the Johannesburg Zoo was committed to making this experience unforgettable for senior visitors.

The Johannesburg Zoo, renowned for its diverse animal collections, invites pensioners to experience the majesty of the Big 5 – lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo.

The zoo’s cheetahs, lions, and tigers promise to thrill, while the scenic grounds offer perfect spots for picnics and relaxation.

Promoting healthy aging

Moodley said this initiative promotes healthy ageing and acknowledges the importance of social interaction and community engagement for seniors.

“With approximately 9% of South Africans aged 60 and older, and life expectancy rising to 65 years, it is essential to equip our elder citizens with the resources to enjoy their golden years with health, dignity, and a sense of belonging.”

Families are encouraged to bring their older relatives to the zoo, fostering memorable experiences and intergenerational connections.

Moodley said as chronic illnesses rise among seniors, encouraging outdoor activities and balanced lifestyles is crucial.

To ensure ease of movement across the zoo, golf carts will be made available for hire.

According to Moodley, the offer excludes planned events like Zoo Trot and is valid only on weekdays until 31 October.

While pensioners enjoy complimentary access, the general public will pay normal entrance fees.

R126 for adults, R74 for children, R74 for students (weekdays only with a student card), R47 for school groups (per person, Mondays to Fridays), and R47 for differently-abled persons.