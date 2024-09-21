‘I am also just hustling’: R5 to pass at makeshift Jukulyn ‘kasi tollgate’

Residents claim the tollgate operates only during specific hours.

A makeshift tollgate in Jukulyn informal settlement, Soshanguve, in Pretoria, has become a contentious issue, with residents divided over the legality and fairness of the R5 fee imposed by its operator, known as Bra Dannie.

Using a garden rake and rope, Bra Dannie has created a makeshift boom, attaching it to his carport, which serves as a control point. His contraption even has a stop sign.

Residents claim the tollgate operates only during specific hours.

Jukulyn tollgate: ‘Hustling like other kids’

In a recent TikTok video, Tshwane Metro Police was seen visiting the area of the township’s unofficial tollgate.

“Oh yeah… so you can see. You [referring to the Metro Police] guys are explaining that you came here to see whether my tollgate is on the road.

“They [police] found that my toll gate is in a yard. So people should stop lying on my name, saying my toll gate is in the way. I am pleading with you South Africa man eish, I am also just hustling just like other kids,” said the unauthorised boom gate owner.

ALSO READ: Suspected construction mafia extortionists arrested in Joburg CBD

Mixed reactions to kasi tollgate

News24 reported on a couple of mixed reactions from the residents of Jukulyn, and some who have visited the region.

One of the reactions came from Tshepo Mdluli, a local resident, who expressed resignation.

“You haven’t lived if you haven’t experienced Jukulyn. It’s wild.”

Another resident, Mamokete Lediga justified paying the fee, saying, “It’s crazy that we have to pay, but if you’re not creative in South Africa, you’ll go to bed hungry.” She said she always kept coins in her car.

On social media some people called Bra Dannie a “chance taker” who is extorting people. However, some concurred with his sentiments saying he was merely finding ways to make money in the poverty-stricken South Africa.

This man installed his own toll gate at Jukulyn. Motorists are charged R5 to pass through pic.twitter.com/l6ACkj5jsS — Kasi Economy (@KasiEconomy) September 15, 2024

“How is it extortion when they’re passing through his yard? He opened a shortcut for people,” said one X user.

Another user shared that this was not an unusual phenomenon making comparison to a similar situation in Mamelodi.

“In Mamelodi at Mahube the is a home where people are paying R2 to pass when taking a short cut going or coming from Mams mall,” said the user.

Sibusiso Vilakazi said: “Those who ask if it’s legal… Is it legal for some filling stations and malls to charge R2 to use a toilet?”

Other residents view the tollgate as exploitative, preying on fear.

Mogapi, a Mamelodi resident, refused to pay, stating: “I’d rather spend the R5 on something useful than give it to that lazy man.”

He believed residents are conditioned to accept wrongdoing due to high crime levels.

ALSO READ: Construction mafia: KZN extortion suspects granted R10K bail

Authorities responds to tollgate

George Rugodho, South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) regional manager, deemed the operation unlawful under Section 44 of the Sanral Act, emphasising that only authorised persons may provide or authorise entrances or exits to national roads.

Section 44 of the Sanral Act states:

No person may: Take a vehicle onto a national road except at an entrance provided for that purpose;

Take a vehicle off a national road except at an exit provided for that purpose;

Enter a fenced national road except at an entrance provided for that purpose; or

Leave a fenced national road except at an exit provided for that purpose. Only the board and any person acting on its written authority may provide or authorize an entrance to or exit from a national road. Such authorisation must be in writing and may be granted by the agency under conditions it deems desirable, including those related to the nature, location, and use of the entrance or exit.

Penalties for non-compliance

A person is guilty of an offence if:

(a) they contravene the provisions of subsection (1), and may be convicted to:

A term of imprisonment not exceeding three months; or

A fine

(b) they provide or make an entrance to or exit from a national road without the agency’s written authorization as per subsection (2), and may be convicted and sentenced to: