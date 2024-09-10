Suspected construction mafia extortionists arrested in Joburg CBD

It is alleged that at least eight suspects confronted employees of a construction company and demanded 30% of the income for the construction to continue.

Police from Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation Unit and the JMPD arrested the suspects for extortion and intimidation on Monday. Picture: JMPD

Four alleged extortionists have been arrested at a construction site of a petrol station in the Johannesburg CBD.

Police from Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation Unit and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) arrested the suspects for extortion and intimidation on Monday.

It is alleged that at least eight suspected extortionists confronted the employees of a construction company and demanded 30% of the income for the construction to continue working.

This amount was to be paid every month.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said law enforcement officials received information about the extortion demand and acted swiftly

“The Johannesburg Metro Police Department responded swiftly and found the suspects still on the site. Upon seeing the police, four suspects ran away, and the other four suspects were arrested.”

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni commended the members of SAPS and JMPD for responding swiftly and arresting the suspects while still on the scene.

“I’m grateful that the victims were able to call the law enforcement agencies who responded timeously. Extortion and intimidation will not be tolerated within our province, and those involved in these criminal activities will be exposed and dealt with accordingly.”

ALSO READ: Police concerned about underreporting of extortion cases [VIDEO]

More arrests

Masondo said the arrested suspects will be profiled to determine if they are involved in other similar cases.

“The police urge the community and business people to continue reporting the cases of extortion by calling the extortion hotline number 082 387 1561 or report to the nearest police station,” Masondo said.

Warning to criminals

Last week, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola warned criminals that police will mobilise all resources to assert the authority of the state and defend communities.

Masemola and senior police officials returned to the Eastern Cape on Sunday to provide an update on the progress of investigations, particularly on extortion-related incidents that recently took place in Mthatha and Gqeberha.

Masemola issued a stern warning to criminals.

“We are sending a strong message out there to those who are involved in all forms of crime and especially those gangs, criminals and syndicates involved in extortion

“We are going to deal decisively with you and we will not hesitate to assert the authority of the state where necessary. We have full confidence in our intelligence, detectives and specialized units who are fully equipped and ready to defend the communities that we serve. Either those extortionists hand themselves over or we will fetch them ourselves.” Masemola warned.

ALSO READ: More than 50% of calls to Eastern Cape extortion hotline were pranks