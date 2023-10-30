Keeping it clean: How to maximize your solar system’s performance

Solar panels can easily accumulate dust, bird droppings, leaves, and other debris; which could drastically slow down energy production.

It is important to keep your solar panels clean. Image: AdobeStock

So, you’ve made the move to solar and are a step closer to taking your eco-friendly home off the grid. Now, you need to ensure you get the most out of your purchase by keeping it clean, unobstructed, and running well..

Remember that with great power, comes great responsibility, and solar power is no different. Maintaining your solar system is the only way to ensure its efficiency and longevity.

Why Maintenance Matters

Speaking to The Citizen, LookSee’s expert solar advisor and member of the Association for Renewable Energy Practitioners, Pierre Pretorius, says safeguarding against dirt and harsh elements is essential to ensure optimal performance of your system.

ALSO READ: Is getting solar really worth it? Here’s how much you could save

“Regular maintenance helps ensure that your solar system operates efficiently, maximises energy production, and has a longer lifespan.”

Solar panels can easily accumulate dust, bird droppings, leaves, and other debris; which could drastically slow down energy production.

Your large tree might offer the perfect shade during hot summers, but overhanging trees and vegetation can cast shadows on solar panels, reducing the amount of power you get out.

“We don’t want any shading on our solar panels, as that could affect performance,” says Pretorius, encouraging property owners to trim back or remove trees that can potentially obstruct sunlight.

Pretorius recommends not only regularly cleaning your panels to prevent build up, but also frequently inspecting them, especially after severe weather events like hail or storms. Among the hazards to look out for are cable malfunctions, which can potentially cause fires.

ALSO READ: Standard Bank’s LookSee first to launch Solar Loan

But before you get the ladder and try to sort it out yourself, remember that certain tools, including brooms, may cause damage. You’re probably better off calling a professional residential solar maintenance contractor, which typically cost you between R1000 and R2000 annually.

These contractors should do a thorough inspection of your system at least twice a year; in winter and summer.

What Should Be Maintained?

Solar power systems have three main components: panels, inverters, and batteries. Although inverters often don’t need maintenance, some may require cleaning or replacement of cooling fans, so it’s important to keep track of inverter performance.

Likewise, batteries also don’t need maintenance but regular monitoring. Often carrying a five-year warranty, they should ideally deliver 6000 cycles before losing efficiency.

LookSee’s executive head Marc du Plessis explains that a battery’s lifecycle largely depends on its technological make-up, adding that Lithium-ion batteries have a longer lifespan than gel or lead-acid.

Although batteries and inverters may need to be replaced after five to ten years depending on usage, solar panels can last up to 25 years.

ALSO READ: Private power to the rescue, what will happen to Eskom?

Luckily, LookSee provides a convenient mobile app that is linked up to all its installations to help their clients stay on top of things, making it easy to detect changes in the energy production of their solar system.

“If you notice a significant drop in energy production, it may be a sign of an issue that needs to be addressed,” Pretorius explains.

How to Prolong Your System

Du Plessis warns against overloading your solar system by using too many appliances at the same time. He says limiting the load pulling from the system can help prolong its lifecycle.

“Just as revving your car too many times isn’t good, ‘revving’ your inverter all the time is just as bad.”

And, just like your car, sometimes your solar system just needs a wash and service to keep it looking and feeling brand new.

To help households make the most of their solar investment, LookSee offers a range of solar services from inspection and cleaning through to lightning protection consultations and technical assistance.

This article is brought to you by LookSee.