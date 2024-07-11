Limpopo premier’s big plan for jobs in road repair

Limpopo Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba dedicates 300 jobs to local youth for road maintenance over five years.

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has set aside 300 jobs for local unemployed young men and women to maintain and repair roads in the province’s five regions for the next five years.

The Dikgerekgere service delivery programme was launched yesterday. It is the brainchild of Limpopo ANC Youth League chair Tonny Rachoene, who is also the MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure.

The programme’s primary aim, according to Ramathuba, is to create jobs in the province, mainly for young graduates who have failed to get jobs in the mainstream economy.

The programme will concentrate on grading, regravelling and clearing roads throughout the province.

Ramathuba said: “We are currently sitting with 20 000km of roads, of which 6 263km are tarred or paved. The biggest problem with our roads is that they are not being maintained.”

She also warned Roads Agency Limpopo to commit to maintaining roads, or it would be “shown the door”.

She said she wanted “no nepotism, no regionalism and no cadre deployment”. “We want free and fair employment processes,” she said.

The provincial Treasury has allocated R200 million over two financial years to buy 50 graders and other equipment, according Tendani Munyai, spokesperson for public works, roads and infrastructure.