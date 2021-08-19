Eskom warns of possible load shedding

Citizen reporter

Eskom warned South Africans of possible load shedding on Thursday evening, should further generating capacity losses occur.

Load shedding alert

This after a unit each at the Tutuka, Medupi and Majuba power stations tripped, while a unit at Lethabo was taken offline to repair a boiler tube leak on Thursday morning.

“While the system is currently performing relatively well, with no load shedding being implemented, a further loss of generation capacity would force Eskom to implement load shedding at short notice in order to protect the integrity of the system, particularly between 18:00 and 21:00 this evening,” said the power utility in a statement.

Reduce usage

Eskom called on South Africans to reduce electricity usage as the power system is under “severe pressure”.



“Breakdowns currently total 13,557MW while planned maintenance is 4,074MW of capacity. Eskom is working to return as many of these units as possible, starting tonight,” it said.

“Eskom has not implemented load shedding since 22 July 2021 due to some improvement in the performance of the generation fleet. Eskom urges the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to ease the pressure on the system.”

Be smart! Purchase legal electricity tokens. Consumers purchasing illegal tokens will be disconnected and liable for a fine as illegal tokens do not register on the Eskom system



Report the sale of illegal electricity tokens on 0800 11 27 22 (toll-free). pic.twitter.com/VjBzmnKALI— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 19, 2021

Illegal connections

The power utility has also called on South Africans to desist from connecting electricity illegally as it costs the government money.

“The rise in illegal connections is of grave concern. Electricity theft, illegal connections, meter tampering and bypassing and the buying & selling of illegal prepaid vouchers are costing the South African economy approximately R20 billion yearly,” it said.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde