Eskom ‘regretfully’ implements last-minute Stage 2 load shedding

Cheryl Kahla

Eskom on Friday – at 10:21am – announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be “regretfully implemented” from 11am.

Stage 2 load shedding

Load shedding will be implemented after a generation unit tripped at Tutuka.

This is also due to the delay in the return of a unit at both Lethabo and Majuba power stations.

But wait, there’s more.

Eskom also said three Kendal units were taken off “and it is anticipated that the fourth and remaining unit will also be shut down.”

“The conveyor belts supplying these units are currently not running due to a power fault. No coal is reaching the station at this point.”

Darkness ahead

Eskom also expects the load shedding stage “to escalate into the weekend”. The power utility said:

“This can only be confirmed once we have a better understanding of these problems and when it is likely to be resolved”

South Africans best brace for a potentially dark weekend ahead.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Strategy

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing earlier this week, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said Cabinet had acknowledged the inconvenience caused.

The minister said that the Department of Public Enterprises is in discussion with Eskom’s board and management to limit the daily duration of load shedding.

“National Treasury is working with Eskom to grant it the appropriate exemptions to acquire the spare parts needed for repairs and maintenance,” he added.

NOW READ: Government says it’s trying to limit daily load shedding durations