Eskom takes action after breach of online vending system

Eskom says it has taken decisive action to strengthen its systems and restore public confidence following the disclosure in its full-year 2024 financial results, released in December 2024, of a forensic report detailing the breach of its Online Vending System (OVS).

The power utility said the system was exploited to generate and distribute fraudulent prepaid electricity tokens, revealing critical vulnerabilities in both the physical and cybersecurity components of its prepaid electricity infrastructure.

Forensic investigation

Eskom launched a forensic investigation in December last year into an electricity theft racket involving the use of illicit tokens for prepaid meters that may have cost the company billions of rand in lost revenue.

It also probed the security of its IT systems, including the involvement of some of its employees.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said in response, the utility undertook a comprehensive review and intervention strategy aimed at mitigating these vulnerabilities and restoring system integrity.

“Eskom uncovered weaknesses in physical and cybersecurity components on its OVS system.”

Progress

Eskom’s Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, said the utility has made significant progress in enhancing and protecting its infrastructure, ensuring greater resilience and reliability.

“We are fully aware of the challenges that have emerged within the OVS environment, and we have taken clear steps to address them. Our focus is on restoring trust, strengthening our systems, and ensuring that our customers can rely on a secure and efficient service.

“This is not just a technical fix, it is part of a broader commitment to transparency, operational excellence and accountability,” said Marokane.

Vigilance

Eskom stated that, while it continues its investigation in conjunction with law enforcement agencies, the findings will only be shared once the process is complete and the appropriate time for disclosure has been determined.

The utility said it continues to investigate and strengthen its systems and governance, calling on stakeholders and its customers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to prepaid electricity tokens

