Eskom confirms stage 2 load shedding for this weekend during evening peak hours

As the country continues to experience rolling blackouts due to a shortage of generation capacity, Eskom has announced stage 2 load shedding will be implemented on both Saturday and Sunday from 4pm until 10pm.

On Friday, stage 3 power cuts started at 5am and will conclude at 12pm.

Stage 2 load shedding will also continue during the evening peak for the rest of next week.

“It is anticipated that stage 2 load shedding will also be implemented during the evening peak of 4pm- 10pm throughout next week,” Eskom said in a brief statement on Friday.

Eskom said the stage of load shedding for the rest of the period will be dependent on returning generating units to service and will be confirmed closer to the time.

