Eskom warns of stage 2 load shedding over the next three days

Eskom has warned that it might be forced to implement stage 2 load shedding at short notice due to a shortage of generation capacity.

The struggling power utility on Tuesday morning said it might implement rolling blackouts between 16:00 and 24:00 over the next three days.

“Eskom cautions the public that stage 2 load shedding might be required to be implemented at short notice during the evening peak period of 16:00 – 24:00 over the next three days.

“Eskom will promptly communicate any further changes,” Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom currently has 2 986MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 513MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

How to save electricity

Saving electricity during the colder months can be tricky. Heating appliances account for a substantial amount of the average household’s electricity usage. The risk of load shedding can be reduced by following practical guidelines for reducing consumption.

Eskom suggests hanging curtains to reduce heat loss and using foam tape to seal windows or doors in winter as draughts can account for up to 25% of heat loss.

If you have a chimney, seal it with a dampener when not in use regularly. If the chimney isn’t used at all, seal it at the top and bottom, and install fire-retardant ceiling insulation to reduce up to 40% of heat loss.

While it’s tempting to leave heaters on, the power utility suggests only heating the rooms you are occupying. In addition, gas heaters generate a great amount of heat while requiring no electricity at all.

Additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla.

