Eskom warns of stage 2 load shedding on Monday evening

Citizen Reporter

Eskom on Monday warned that stage 2 load shedding might be implemented at short notice due to a shortage of generation capacity.

The power utility said load shedding will be introduced between 6pm and midnight “should any further significant breakdowns occur”.

“The breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Kriel, Majuba, Matla and three units at Arnot Power Station during the last 24 hours, as well as delays in returning units to service at Kusile, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system,” Eskom said in a statement.

It added that the cold weather conditions across the country has added to the power constraints as South Africans use more electricity to keep warm.

Eskom said it has 4 508MW of capacity on planned maintenance, while another 13 622MW has been lost due to breakdowns.

ALSO READ: Watch: Orania close to ditching Eskom, SA’s load shedding struggles