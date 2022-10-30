Load Shedding

Citizen Reporter
30 Oct 2022
Eskom keeps to its promise as stage 2 load shedding returns on Monday

Eskom announced that stage 2 load shedding will kick off on Monday and will most likely last until an update is shared on Wednesday.

As promised late last week, Eskom has confirmed the return of load shedding on Monday. This after South Africans enjoyed a load-shedding-free weekend.

South Africans have for the longest time been enduring relentless power cuts, thanks to load shedding.

The load shedding stages have been varying between stages 2 and 6 with no end in sight to the country’s electricity crisis.

Eskom – as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa – has, in recent times, repeatedly said the energy crisis is here to stay.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the power utility said stage 2 of the rolling blackouts will be implemented from 5am on Monday until 5am on Tuesday.

“Stage 2 will then be implemented during the evening peaks from 4pm until midnight on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

He said since Saturday afternoon, a unit each at Tutuka and Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs while a unit each at Kendal, Kusile, Matla and Tutuka power stations had been returned to service. 

“We currently have 4 886MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 792MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,“ he concluded.

Compiled by Stephen Tau

