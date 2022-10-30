Eskom keeps to its promise as stage 2 load shedding returns on Monday

As promised late last week, Eskom has confirmed the return of load shedding on Monday. This after South Africans enjoyed a load-shedding-free weekend.
South Africans have for the longest time been enduring relentless power cuts, thanks to load shedding.
The load shedding stages have been varying between stages 2 and 6 with no end in sight to the country’s electricity crisis.
Eskom – as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa – has, in recent times, repeatedly said the energy crisis is here to stay.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the power utility said stage 2 of the rolling blackouts will be implemented from 5am on Monday until 5am on Tuesday.
“Stage 2 will then be implemented during the evening peaks from 4pm until midnight on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.
He said since Saturday afternoon, a unit each at Tutuka and Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs while a unit each at Kendal, Kusile, Matla and Tutuka power stations had been returned to service.
“We currently have 4 886MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 792MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
“Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,“ he concluded.
