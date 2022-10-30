Eskom keeps to its promise as stage 2 load shedding returns on Monday

Citizen Reporter

As promised late last week, Eskom has confirmed the return of load shedding on Monday. This after South Africans enjoyed a load-shedding-free weekend.

South Africans have for the longest time been enduring relentless power cuts, thanks to load shedding.

The load shedding stages have been varying between stages 2 and 6 with no end in sight to the country’s electricity crisis.

#POWERALERT1



Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Monday until 05:00 on Tuesday. Stage 2 loadshedding will then be implemented during evening peaks on Tuesday and Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/4PlE0oEBVg — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 30, 2022

Eskom – as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa – has, in recent times, repeatedly said the energy crisis is here to stay.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the power utility said stage 2 of the rolling blackouts will be implemented from 5am on Monday until 5am on Tuesday.

“Stage 2 will then be implemented during the evening peaks from 4pm until midnight on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

He said since Saturday afternoon, a unit each at Tutuka and Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs while a unit each at Kendal, Kusile, Matla and Tutuka power stations had been returned to service.

“We currently have 4 886MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 792MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,“ he concluded.

Compiled by Stephen Tau