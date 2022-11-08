Eskom announces stage two until further notice

Faizel Patel

South Africa will be moved to stage two load shedding from 9 am on Tuesday (8 November 2022) and will continue until further notice.

The ailing parastatal’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the utility would keep the country updated on the load-shedding schedule.

“Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 9 am this morning until further notice. This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit and the delay in returning to service another Duvha unit,” said Mantshantha

“Eskom will provide a further update as soon as any significant changes occur,” he said.

Load shedding

On Sunday, Eskom announced that load shedding had been temporarily suspended until Monday afternoon.

But a few hours later, it was confirmed that stage 2 load shedding would return, from 4 pm on Monday, until 5 am every morning, “until further notice”.

Eskom said nightly load shedding was necessary to “preserve emergency generation reserves” owed to a high level of breakdowns.

