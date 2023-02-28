Eskom imposes mixed bag of load shedding until further notice

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced a mixed bag of load shedding as it battles to keep the lights on.

The crumbling state-owned entity said the deliberate power cuts will be implemented at different stages.

Menzi Mngomezulu, Eskom’s Crisis Communication Manager, said they will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur.

Mixed load shedding

“Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 4pm today. Thereafter, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today, until 4pm tomorrow.”

“Stage 5 load shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Thursday, while stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm. This pattern will continue until further notice,” Mngomezulu said.

ALSO READ: Load shedding leading to anxiety and depression which can be fatal, say psychologists

Breakdowns

Mngomezulu said over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at the Camden, Kriel, Matla and Matimba power stations were returned to service.

“Breakdowns at a unit each at Duvha, Lethabo, Majuba and Tutuka power stations caused units to be taken offline for repairs. The delay in returning a unit each to service at Arnot, Camden, Duvha and Kendal power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints.

“Breakdowns currently amount to 19 031MW of generating capacity while 4 174MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance,” Mngomezulu said.

Stage 16 load shedding?

Meanwhile, Eskom‘s System Operator GM Isabel Fick admitted that it is working with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on preparing schedules beyond stage 8.

This was confirmed later by acting head of generation Thomas Conradie on Saturday, who said guidelines on stages 8 to 16 were being drawn up for approval by Nersa, Moneyweb reported.

In September 2022, Fick revealed that Eskom does not have power cut schedules beyond stage 8.

If that happens, the current plan is to issue individual instructions to provinces and municipalities.

This is completely unworkable and would mean complete chaos, something which Eskom seems to have grasped, according to Moneyweb.

Additional reporting by Moneyweb

ALSO READ: This is what stage 12 load shedding would likely mean