R1 000 if the lights go out: Maimane’s bet on load shedding return

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane, adamant that reduced load shedding is just ruling party's electioneering tactic.

Build One South Africa (Bosa) president Mmusi Maimane on Monday doubled down on predictions that load shedding will return after elections, offering a R1 000 bet.

Maimane strongly disagreed with President Ramaphosa’s statement that load shedding had been reduced because “Eskom being refurbished, unlocking private investment in energy generation, accelerating the procurement of new capacity and supporting rooftop solar”.

He shared Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen’s sentiment that the undisturbed power supply was due to diesel burning.

“Mr President with all due respect, load shedding is on leave until 30 May. You are burning billions in diesel for votes, to try to make South Africans forget that for the last six years, they have suffered daily from load shedding. Zanu PF vibes. How much have you spent on diesel?” Maimane said in a tweet.

When challenged on his stance by radio host Clement Manyathela, Maimane suggested Eskom’s word should not be taken as gospel.

“You can’t speak to the Eskom board and take their word for it. Let’s do this. Let’s bet R1 000 that soon and very soon load shedding will be back. The money will go to a charity of the winner’s choice,” he said.

“We know this government and they are not winning Grammys for telling the truth,” he added.

Reduced load shedding

On Monday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said those who pushed the narrative that Eskom is using diesel to keep the lights on were just naysayers uncomfortable with the country’s progress.

Addressing the media at Kusile power station in Mpumalanga, the minister said the energy availability factor (EAF) currently at 70.78% has reduced reliance on burning diesel.

Ramokgopa also dismissed suggestions that Eskom was keeping lights on until the elections.

Although he did not mention anyone by name it was assumed that the minister was again taking a dig at Steenhuisen’s high school education when he said: “If you have not proceeded beyond matric and you have not done arithmetic your study, you can be a leader of a political party”.

“Schooling is very important because it helps you to understand these figures. I will not make the assumption that he [knows].

“So the fellow goes out and genuinely he believes that [Eskom is burning diesel. I think he needs help,” said Ramokgopa.

The minister said he would not stand being bashed.

“We have disarmed those who thought they would weaponise load shedding going into the 29th [of May]. They tell you it’s sudden, they tell you it’s diesel. I have shown you what the numbers are,” he added.