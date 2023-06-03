UPDATE: Stage 4 load shedding returns after Eskom’s brief reprieve

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

Eskom has announced that stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4 pm on Saturday until 5 am on Sunday.

The rolling blackouts will then be suspended from 5 am until 4 pm on Sunday.

“Eskom will publish a further update tomorrow,” said Eskom‘s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

Earlier, the ailing power utility announced the suspension of load shedding due to reduced electricity demand.

Mokwena said due to improved generation capacity and lower demand, the power cuts were suspended at 11:40 until further notice.

Govt’s plan to ease load shedding

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says technical experts supported by the Resource Mobilisation Fund (RMF) will be stationed at various power stations across the country starting on Monday.

Ramokgopa made the announcement on Friday during a media briefing on the progress of government’s energy action plan.

He said the team will visit four power stations with low Energy Availability Factors (EAFs): Matla, Kriel, Majuba, and Kendal.

In addition, support will be given to open-cycle gas turbines, which poses a challenge when it comes to logistics and storage and Ramokgopa is confident that the experts will provide solutions.

