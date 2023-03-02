Eskom announces varying load shedding stages – here’s the updated schedule

Citizen Reporter

As the country continues to buckle under pressure due to load shedding, Eskom has announced varying stages of the power cuts until Sunday.

SA’s energy crisis

In a statement, the struggling power utility said stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Thursday. Thereafter, stage 5 blackouts will kick in from 4pm on Thursday until 5am on Friday.

Stage 4 load shedding will then be implemented again from 5am on Friday until 5am on Saturday. The power cuts will then be reduced to stage 3 on Saturday morning until 4pm.

Thereafter, stage 4 will return from 4pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday.

“A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” Eskom said.

Load shedding schedule for Thursday until Sunday.

Breakdowns

Eskom said in the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

The parastatal said breakdowns at a unit each at Duvha, Lethabo and Majuba power stations caused units to be taken offline for repairs.

“The delay in returning a unit each to service at Kendal and Duvha power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints.

“Breakdowns currently amount to 17 149MW of generating capacity while 4 950MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.”

